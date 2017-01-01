National Executive ‘unanimously’ elects Akhilesh Yadav as SP chief, Mulayam Singh Yadav says it’s unconstitutional

Akhilesh Yadav at a function in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav Akhilesh Yadav at a function in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav

The National Executive of Samajwadi Party on Sunday ‘unanimously’ elected Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the party’s national president, Ramgopal Yadav announced during a meeting in Lucknow. The decision, however, is controversial as party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav asked party workers to skip the meeting. Mulayam and Shivpal were not present at the meeting, but soon after, Mulayam Singh termed the decision unconstitutional.

Speaking to party workers, Akhilesh said his father Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to hold the highest position in the party.

“If Netaji had asked me to step down from the post of state president then I would have done so. If there’s a conspiracy against the party or Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), it’s my duty to act against it. I am netaji’s son. No one can hurt our relationship. I will do anything to protect him and the party.”

In his address, Ramgopal Yadav also announced the resolution that Shivpal Singh be removed as the party’s UP chief and Amar Singh be sacked from the party. He also said that the national convention has proposed that Mulayam be considered as the party’s supreme leader and that the top brass of the party will take his guidance. SP Member of Parliament Naresh Agarwal was also present at the meeting.

