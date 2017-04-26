National convention in UP After 47 years: RSS trade union body to hold meet on May 22

RSS-LINKED trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will hold its three-day-long national convention in Kanpur from May 22 — its first in Uttar Pradesh after a gap of 47 years.

“The union had been holding its national conventions in other parts of the country for the last several years… it has decided to hold it in UP by chance. BMS’ last national convention in UP was also held in Kanpur in 1970,” Anupam, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh’s Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assistant organisation secretary, told mediapersons.

He added that issues such as low interest on employees’ provident fund, minimum wages, better work conditions, loss of jobs due to demonetisation and other issues will be discussed at the meet.

While the meet will be presided over by BMS president Baijnath Rai, Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya will be special guest in the inaugural session.

“Along with representatives of other trade unions, labour union representatives from Nepal and BRICS nations will also attend the convention. RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosable will also be present,” said Anupam.

Dismissing the claim that the union was not protesting against the central government, Anupam said: “The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has been opposing the Centre’s plan to implement labour reforms and will not let it happen… Only after BMS’ strike that Centre set up a committee of ministers to interact with trade union representatives.”

“BMS is an organisation of labourers. It is run by them and works for them. We are sceptical of several policies of the current government. And if the government will make anti-labourer and anti-poor policies, we will raise our voice,” he added.

