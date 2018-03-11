National Conference slams Mufti, says BJP ministers ‘shielding’ accused in Kathua rape-murder

The storeroom where the victim was allegedly kept, in Kathua near Jammu. (Express Photo: Nirupama Subramanian) The storeroom where the victim was allegedly kept, in Kathua near Jammu. (Express Photo: Nirupama Subramanian)

Opposition National Conference on Saturday took out a protest march towards the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to protest against what they allege are attempts by BJP ministers in the coalition government to shield the accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua.

Raising slogans against the PDP-BJP government, the protesters demanded justice for the girl and blamed the government for mishandling the case under apparent political pressure from some quarters. NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, who led the procession that had several party legislators, said the government had shown “shocking insensitivity” towards the tragedy. “It is a blot (on the government) that two Cabinet ministers participated in a rally that aimed to shield the culprits by mounting political pressure on the investigation,’’ he said.

Sagar said the state government has rubbed salt on the wounds of the victim’s family by allowing these political forces to intimidate, torment and harass them even when the family and relatives are in mourning. “It was shameful that the government and the district administration couldn’t even facilitate the burial in her own village, as goons attacked the family, forcing them to bury her in a neighboring village,’’ he said.

Sagar said subsequent revelation that evidence was destroyed clearly hints at a deep-rooted conspiracy at the highest quarters to save the culprits. “The participation of two Cabinet ministers in the Hindu Ekta Manch event raises several questions in this context,” he said. Sager also lashed out at the state government and the Chief Minister for “abject failure” to take the FIR into the Shopian killings to any conclusion.

He said, “The government was ridiculed by the Centre, which had filed a plea in Supreme Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the J&K government. The Chief Minister assured the people on the floor of the Assembly that she would take the FIR to its logical conclusion, (but) when the accused Army officer’s father moved the Supreme Court, the government said the Major’s name doesn’t exist in the FIR.’’

Sagar said the Central government has now filed a fresh plea in Supreme Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the state government. “The right of the state government to take legal action in these matters is being mocked, and unfortunately the Chief Minister is completely silent and has surrendered,” he maintained.

