National Conference pays tribute to Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq on death anniversary

The National Conference (NC) today paid tributes to Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, the father of moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, on his 27th death anniversary.

The party has been organising a commemorative meeting every year to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq.

“The party’s general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar paid tributes to Shaheed Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq on his 27th death anniversary. A commemorative meeting presided by Sagar was organised at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subah,” a statement by the NC said.

Farooq was shot dead by militants on May 21, 1990 and Abdul Gani Lone, father of Mehbooba’s cabinet colleague Sajad Lone, fell to the bullets of ultras during a commemoration rally for the former on the same day in 2002.

The Congress also paid tributes to Farooq and Lone on their death anniversaries and described their killing as a great loss to Jammu and Kashmir, especially to the Valley, a party spokesperson said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now