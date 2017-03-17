National Conference moves Election Commission over alleged violation of MCC by PDP

PDP chief and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) PDP chief and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Opposition NC Friday approached the Election Commission alleging that the ruling PDP had violated the model code of conduct by recruiting party workers and activists as Special Police Officers in poll bound areas. “The National Conference filed a complaint against the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the local administration at the behest of PDP leaders and asked the Election Commission to take immediate cognisance and action,” NC Kashmir province president, Nasir Aslam Wani said in Srinagar.

In the complaint with the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), he said we have pointed out that how through various channels, the state government was continuing with the “unfair” process of recruiting PDP workers and activists as SPOs in Pulwama District (in south Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency) and Kangan Assembly Segment (in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat) in violation of the MCC.

“Some of these illegal recruitments were being carried out through back-dated orders and we request the EC to take immediate cognisance and action as per law,” he said.

The party had yesterday filed a complaint pointing to various developmental work either being identified or taken-up at various places in Chrar-e-Sharief, Budgam, Khan Sahib and Srinagar with the approval of the local administration and the state government.

