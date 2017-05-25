National Conference leader Omar Abdullah calls army’s inquiry into human shield use a farce 

On Wednesday, Omar’s National Conference (NC) staged protests over the move while calling chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s silence over the issue shameful. On Wednesday, Omar’s National Conference (NC) staged protests over the move while calling chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s silence over the issue shameful.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has called the army’s court of inquiry into the use of human shield in Budgam a farce. “In future pls don’t bother with the farce of a military court of inquiry. Clearly the only court that matters is the court of public opinion,” he tweeted on Tuesday . The tweet came a day after Major Leetul Gogoi was awarded a commendation certificate at his battalion headquarters in Beerwah, where he had tied Farooq Ahmad Dar to the bonnet of his vehicle.

On Wednesday , Omar’s National Conference (NC) staged protests over the move while calling chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s silence over the issue shameful. NC’s women supporters took out a protest march from the party headquarters carrying banners saying “stop state terrorism”, arrests, and “start dialogue process”.

“This is ridiculous and shameful. The CM is maintaining silence over the award being given to the major. She should have spoken whether it was right to award the major,” said NC MLA Shameema Firdous. She said that the major should have been punished.

