Farooq Abdullah should apologise for his statement on PoK: Manipur Guv Najma Heptullah

Heptulla told that “Pakistan had occupied PoK illegally in 1948. Kashmir belongs to India both legally, constitutionally and morally.The agenda of our country is to liberate the PoK.”(Express File Photo) Heptulla told that “Pakistan had occupied PoK illegally in 1948. Kashmir belongs to India both legally, constitutionally and morally.The agenda of our country is to liberate the PoK.”(Express File Photo)

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Monday asked former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah to apologise to the country for his “irresponsible” statement that PoK belongs to Pakistan. Abdullah, who is the president of National conference, on Saturday had claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and “this won’t change” no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight against each other.

His statement comes days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had rejected the idea of an “independent Kashmir”, saying it was not based on “reality”.

Heptulla told PTI that “Pakistan had occupied PoK illegally in 1948. Kashmir belongs to India both legally, constitutionally and morally. The agenda of our country is to liberate the PoK.”

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had yesterday criticised Abdullah, saying that the National Conference president “talks irrationally sometimes”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App