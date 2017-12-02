National Conference must seek forgiveness for ‘mistakes’: J-K BJP

Farooq Abdullah, ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. (Express Photo by Cheena Kapoor) Farooq Abdullah, ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. (Express Photo by Cheena Kapoor)

The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit today hit out at opposition National Conference (NC) for demanding autonomy for the state and asked it to seek forgiveness from the people for its “mistakes”.

NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah has blatantly misled the masses and is speaking “half-truths” in the name of autonomy, J-K BJP, General Secretary, Narinder Singh alleged in a statement.

“The NC should accept the mistakes made by it while governing the state and rigging elections, and ask for forgiveness from the people for the omissions and commissions,” he said.

Singh said the NC had always played a “dubious role” in the state’s politics, right from 1953, and asked its leadership to come out of its “policy of divisiveness”.

