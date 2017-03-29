National Conference demands judicial probe into civilian killings

National Conference supremo Omar Abduallah (File Photo) National Conference supremo Omar Abduallah (File Photo)

Opposition National Conference on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into the killing of three youths in security forces firing near an encounter site in Budgam district of central Kashmir on Tuesday. “We demand judicial the probe into the gruesome killing of innocent civilians at Durbugh village of Chadoora yesterday,” National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar said, while addressing workers at party headquarters in Srinagar.

The youths were killed when security forces opened fire to chase away protesters who tried to disrupt an anti-militancy operation. A militant was also killed.

Describing the killing of the youths as a “blot on the democracy”, Sagar alleged that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has let loose “unabated reign of terror and repression” against the people in its pursuit to remain in “good books of the masters in Delhi”.

“The present coalition government is trampling human rights violations day in and day out,” the former minister said. He said the independent probe, preferably by a sitting or retired High Court Judge, will unravel the amount of “excessive force” used against the civilians that resulted in the “worst type of blood bath”.

Sagar accused the PDP and BJP of giving “long rope” to the forces as a result of which they have taken overall control of the “administration” and the government has just become “puppet in their hands”.

