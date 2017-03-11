National Conference complains to EC over appointments by J&K government

Opposition National Conference on Friday filed a complaint with the EC over high-profile appointments made to various PSUs by the J&K government, saying it was a brazen violation of model code of conduct before Lok Sabha bye-elections in Srinagar and Anantnag seats. National Conference Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani filed the complaint with the Election Commission on behalf of the party and asked it to take cognisance of “such an order or series of orders that could be used to influence the conduct and fairness of elections in the state and to undermine the established regulations”.

The state government on Friday appointed 16 functionaries of the ruling coalition comprising PDP, BJP and People’s Conference as vice chairpersons of several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) on a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 80,000 in addition to perks and allowances admissible under relevant rules to be borne by the government but not the concerned corporations and the autonomous bodies already running in red and overburdened with huge liabilities.

EC on Thursday announced schedule for bye-elections to Srinagar and Anantnag parliamentary constituencies according to which elections on these seats would be held on April 9 and April 12 respectively. With the announcement of the election schedule, model code of conduct comes into force with immediate effect in the districts in which the whole or any part of parliamentary constituencies going for polls is included.

“We have filed the complaint with the EC and appealed that they take immediate cognisance and try to ascertain the factual position and ensure strict adherence to regulations and code of conduct,” Wani said in a statement. “On one hand our Chief Minister is promising jobs to the youth in lieu of their support and on the other hand she is giving high-paying, extraordinary jobs with handsome salaries to defeated candidates and political office bearers of PDP and BJP.

These PSUs are already under fiscal stress for various reasons and especially in light of this government’s poor handling, he said. “Now in order to extract political favours and dole out political appointments – she is further burdening these units both financially and also by foisting non-technical and completely inexperienced individuals to head technical corporations and boards. This is a cruel joke with the people and especially the youth,” Wani said.