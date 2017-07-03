National Conference attacks Mehbooba Mufti govt over GST

Jammu and Kashmir is the only state which failed to meet the 30 June timeline for the GST rollout. (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir is the only state which failed to meet the 30 June timeline for the GST rollout. (File Photo)

Opposition National Conference (NC), which is opposing the GST in Jammu and Kashmir, today accused the Mehbooba Mufti government of working to “disempower” the state and “erode” its special status.

The issue, along with various political matters, was discussed at a meeting of the NC’s core group, the highest decision-making body of the party, here which was chaired by party president Farooq Abdullah.

The state assembly will meet for a five-day special session tomorrow to discuss the implementation of the GST in the state.

The core group said “the PDP-BJP government in the state is working according to a pre-meditated plan to disempower the state and trample upon the aspirations of the people,” party spokesman said.

It accused the state government of “complicity” in a plan to erode the state’s special status guaranteed by Article 370 of the Constitution through the extension of the GST in its present form, he said.

The party had yesterday said it would not accept the new tax regime till adequate safeguards were put in place.

Jammu and Kashmir is the only state which failed to meet the 30 June timeline for the GST rollout.

State finance minister Haseeb Drabu had on Friday said it is likely to clear the legislation on the indirect tax regime by July 6.

He had said a perception has been created that the GST would impact the special status and the fiscal autonomy of the state, but there is no compromise on Article 370.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App