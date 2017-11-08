National Commission of Women chairperson meets Kerala DGP on ‘forceful’ conversions

Hadiya (left). Hadiya (left).

National Commission of Women Chairperson in-charge Rekha Sharma on Wednesday asked the Kerala Police chief to look into whether some institutions are involved in “forceful conversions” and their source of funds.

“These institutions are playing a big role in forceful conversions,” she told reporters here after the meeting with DGP Loknath Behra. The DGP has promised to look into the matter, she said. It was a matter of concern, the chairperson said, adding she had also met many girls who had been “forcefully converted”.

However, the Kerala State Women’s Commission had yesterday rejected the charge that “forced conversions” took place in the state. Sharma, who is in the state since the past three days, also met Bindu, mother of Nimisha Fatima, who is suspected to have joined ISIS along with her husband.

Later, speaking to reporters, Bindu said, “I have faith in God.. God will return my daughter, son-in-law and grandchild,” and added that she had not heard from her daughter since the past one and half years.

Nimisha had married Christian youth Bexian Vincent and both of them converted to Islam before allegedly leaving for Afghanistan to join the Islamic State in May last year. Bexian’s brother and sister-in-law had also accompanied them.

Sharma had earlier met Hadiya, a 24-year-old woman whose marriage with Shafin Jahan, an alleged member of the Popular Front of India, is at the centre of a nationwide controversy.

The Kerala High Court had annulled their marriage following which Jahan had approached the Supreme Court seeking recall of its August 16 order directing the National Investigating Agency to probe the controversial case of conversion and marriage of the woman with him.

The apex court had directed Hadiya’s father to produce her before it on November 27.

