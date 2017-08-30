National Commission for Scheduled Tribes inquires into alleged poacher’s death

The Forest Department had claimed that Uike had escaped their custody on August 18 following his handcuffs ’ being removed on the previous night due to his being a diabetic and had since been missing. The Forest Department had claimed that Uike had escaped their custody on August 18 following his handcuffs ’ being removed on the previous night due to his being a diabetic and had since been missing.

THE National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has taken cognisance of the mysterious death of an alleged poaching accused in the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) buffer zone, near here, on August 26.

The body of 49-year old accused Mahadev Uike, arrested by the Forest Department on August 14 in connection with an ongoing probe into poaching of two tigers in the PTR area, was found lying near the road to his Dhawlapur village about two km away. The Forest Department had claimed that Uike had escaped their custody on August 18 following his handcuffs ’ being removed on the previous night due to his being a diabetic and had since been missing. Villagers from Dhawlapur and neighbouring villages had, however, debunked the claim alleging that he had died while being in the custody and that his body was later dumped near his village. They had even staged an agitation on National Highway 7 demanding a thorough probe by CID.

On Tuesday NCST member Maya Ivnate, former Mayor of BJP-led Nagpur Municipal Corporation, visited the family of Uike at the village along with NCST Research Officer Dipika Khanna and consultant S K Shukla. She told The Indian Express: “We met the family and villagers as also the place from where he allegedly escaped and the spot where his body was found. The family and others say he never escaped from FD custody and that his death was suspicious. We also wonder why his clothes and shoes appeared fresh if he had been wondering in the forest for eight days as postulated by Forest and Police Departments. There were no marks on the ground where his body was lying. And why would he die so close to his village?”

She further asked: “He was kept in a tourist complex of PTR as the Department has no proper custody. So, who is responsible for the whole turn of events that occurred later? “

“I will submit my report to the state government on September 4 but some questions beg for answers in the case. If he has escaped from FD custody, his subsequent death can be seen in the light of this lapse. Why couldn’t he be located by either of the two agencies, Police and Forest Department, in the eight days he was missing for,” she also said.

Uike’s post-mortem was conducted in the Government Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday, August 26. Parsheoni Police Inspector Arun Tripathis said, “the doctors have reserved their opinion pending receipt of the report of his viscera from Forensic Science Laboratory. So, the exact cause of death would be known only after that, though no injury marks were found on his body.” He added: “It will take another 3-4 day for the report to come to us.”

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has clarified in a press note that The Indian Express report dated August 28 had incorrectly stated that one more accused, Devidas, Kumre, had earlier escaped their custody. “He had escaped while our staffers were trying to catch him along with one more accused,” a clarification issued by the Department said. On that occasion, too, people from his native Usri paar village had accused the Forest Department of beating him up leading to fracture in leg. The Forest Department had said the fractured was suffered when Kumre fell down while running away. Kumre had also stated before the court to the same effect.

