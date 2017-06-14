National Buildings Construction Corporation donates Rs one crore to soldiers’ fund

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu handing over a cheque of Rs one crore to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, for Bharat Ke Veer Corpus’ on behalf of NBCC (India) Ltd, in New Delhi on Wednesday. CMD, NBCC (India) Ltd, Anoop Kumar Mittal is also seen. (PTI Photo/PIB) Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu handing over a cheque of Rs one crore to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, for Bharat Ke Veer Corpus’ on behalf of NBCC (India) Ltd, in New Delhi on Wednesday. CMD, NBCC (India) Ltd, Anoop Kumar Mittal is also seen. (PTI Photo/PIB)

The National Buildings Construction Corporation on Wednesday donated Rs one crore to a home ministry fund which helps families of paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives fighting extremists. The amount for the fund – ‘BharatKeVeer’ – was given to Home Minister Rajnath Singh by Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu at a simple function here. Top officials of the NBCC were also present on the occasion.

“I express gratitude on behalf of MHA to Union Minister Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu & NBCC for making a contribution of Rs 1 crore to @BharatKeVeer,” Singh said in a tweet.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Thank you @MVenkaiahNaidu ji for you deep concerns towards our veer Jawans”.

Within months of its launch, several crores have been donated by people to the ‘BharatKeVeer’ fund. Of it, Rs 60 lakh was received for the 25 personnel who were massacred by the Naxals at Sukma in Chhattisgarh on April 24.

The app and the website ‘BharatKeVeer’ was launched in April by the home minister along with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who had mooted the idea.

General public can visit the portal and make a contribution to support the families of the jawans who died in the line of duty.

The monetary contributions made on the website go straight into the bank account of martyred soldier’s family.

Attending the launch of the app and the website, the actor had lauded the home ministry for making his dream come true and providing a platform for everyone to help the next of the kin of the slain soldiers financially.

“This website has been made exactly in two-and-a-half months. About three months ago, this idea came in my mind, while watching a documentary film on terrorists, which showed how terror leaders financially support the families of the terrorist who carry out terror acts,” Akshay had said at the inauguration.

The main objective of the portal (bharatkeveer.gov.in) is to enable the public to help the families of soldiers by donating money online directly to the individual braveheart’s account or to Bharat Ke Veer corpus.

Braveheart’s from the following armed forces are among the major forces included in the portal for the contribution.

They are: Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF-India), National Security Guards (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

