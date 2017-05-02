Nation with families of martyred soldiers: Kiren Rijiju 

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

The whole country stands behind the families of the two soldiers who were beheaded by the Pakistan army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday. “The nation is with the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army,” the minister said while paying tribute to BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar and Indian Army’s Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh.

He was speaking to reporters after attending Sagar’s wreath laying ceremony at Delhi airport. His body is being taken to his village in Uttar Pradesh. Paramjeet Singh’s last rites took place on Tuesday at his village in Punjab.The two were killed and their bodies mutilated by the Pakistan army in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

