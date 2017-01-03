Nation will always be grateful to scientists who work tirelessly: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Tirupati: ANI photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Tirupati: ANI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that ‘nation will always be grateful to scientists who have worked tirelessly to empower our society by their vision, labour, and leadership’. PM said this while speaking at the inauguration of 104th Indian Science Congress at the Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.

PM Modi further said that the government was committed to ‘support different streams of scientific knowledge’ and that ‘tomorrow’s experts will come from investments that are made today in people and infrastructure’.

“We need to keep an eye on the rise of disruptive technologies and be prepared to leverage them for growth,” he added. He further added that there was a need to exploit these technologies in service and manufacturing sectors.

Taking about the need to improve standard of science institutes in the country, PM said they should ‘should further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards’.

