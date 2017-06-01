Nation first means keeping the PM first: Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar was speaking at a function that was part of a series of meetings and public events to commemorate three year of Modi government. Manohar Parrikar was speaking at a function that was part of a series of meetings and public events to commemorate three year of Modi government.

Nation first means keeping the Prime Minister first, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday at a public function at Vasco port town.

“When I was returning from Delhi, some people wondered if it’s nation first, then how did the Defence Minister come here? Nation first means the Prime Minister,” he said, adding, “It is the Prime Minister who thinks about the nation. He is the one. We are his supporters. We are there to assist him. If he says, go to Goa, then coming to Goa and working… of course, I was naturally happy. You know the reason. Therefore, nation is first. We have kept the self for last. I did not think about my own self when coming from the Centre, “Parrikar said while speaking at a function that was part of a series of meetings and public events to commemorate three year of Modi government. The former defence minister was responding to the general statement that his return to state politics was not in keeping with the BJP’s nation first philosophy.

Earlier this week, the party had announced that Parrikar would have lunch and dinner meetings with the SC/ST community as part of the “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” policy of the central government.

The former defence minister was brought back to state politics by the government in February after it realised that the party is losing its status in Goa. With Parrikar now expected to fight the Panjim bypoll, the party is hoping for a safe victory with Parrikar already heading a coalition government in the state.

