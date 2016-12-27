Nation backing PM Modi’s demonetisation move: Arun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal. (Source: File) Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal. (Source: File)

Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said the government is keeping a close tab on the present situation post demonetisation, adding the nation is backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this move to end corruption and black money menace.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Things will get better. After my field visit to smaller villages, I can say that things will very soon get better. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has understood the pulse of the public…The people want to end black money and corruption. They are in the support of the government,” he said.

Meghwal claimed that despite facing hardships due to demonetisation, the people are giving their full support to the government.

On the other hand, the Congress Party has called for an anti-demonetisation meeting today.

The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference to be addressed by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is also expected to join.

The meeting is seen as an attempt on the part of the grand old party to paper over the cracks that developed when several opposition parties skipped the joint march to Rashtrapati Bhawan on December 16 over demonetisation.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in New Delhi for the meeting. The DMK, RJD and others are also expected to participate.