Nashik shivers at 8.8 degree Celsius

Niphad town in the district was colder with the morning temperature falling to 7 degree Celsius (Representational Image/ File) Niphad town in the district was colder with the morning temperature falling to 7 degree Celsius (Representational Image/ File)

The city continues to shiver as mercury dipped further to 8.8 degree Celsius Wednesday, Met officials said. Niphad town in the district was colder with the morning temperature falling to 7 degree Celsius.

Nashik became warmer after ‘Makar Sankranti’ on Sunday, with the minimum temperature rising to 10.8 degree Celsius. However, the mercury plummeted further to 8.8 degree Celsius this morning, officials said. The sudden drop in temperature led to the rise in cold-related ailments.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App