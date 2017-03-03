Maharashtra civic polls: Nashik set to get first BJP Mayor

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 122-member NMC by winning 66 seats in the civic polls held on February 21 The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 122-member NMC by winning 66 seats in the civic polls held on February 21

The BJP is all set to install its first Mayor in Nashik, the election for which is scheduled on March 14. Since the post is reserved for a ST (Scheduled Tribe) candidate, names of at least four newly-elected corporators are in the contention.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 122-member Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) by winning 66 seats in the civic polls held on February 21, pipping Shiv Sena and dislodging Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from power on its home turf.

Nashik district Collector Radhakrisha B has been appointed as the Returning Officer for the Mayoral poll. Names of Ranjana Bhanasi, Suresh Khetade, Sarita Sonawane and Pundalik Khode are doing rounds for the post, the BJP city unit president and MLA Balasaheb Sanap said today.

The term of outgoing NMC is coming to end on March 15. Due to its numerical strength, the BJP will also stake claim for the posts of Deputy Mayor and the chairman of powerful Standing Committee.

Latest strength of other parties in NMC is: Shiv Sena (35), MNS (5), NCP (6), Congress (6), RPI (1), and Independents (3).

Meanwhile, the process of distributing the nomination forms for the Mayoral election began today. The last date of filing of nominations is March 9 and that of withdrawal is March 14, when the general body of NMC will be convened to elect new Mayor.