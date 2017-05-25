Nashik police start probe into allegations of cops attending Dawood’s niece’s wedding

THE NASHIK city police on Wednesday initiated an inquiry into allegations that some policemen attended a wedding of a relative of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in the Old City area of Nashik. The police will also look into allegations of criminals having attended the wedding on Monday. The police action comes after a vernacular daily reported that the wedding was attended by police officers and politicians.

Nashik city Police Commissioner Ravindra Singhal said, “An inquiry has been ordered to check the veracity of the allegations. We will check if policemen attended the wedding, how many of them attended and who all attended the wedding.” According to the police, it was the wedding of Dawood’s niece and son of a former corporator in Nashik.

As per sources, the police have started the process of recording the statements of the policemen who attended the wedding. “Some police personnel who are alleged to have attended the wedding are on leave. Their statements too will be recorded soon, following which the further course of action will be decided by senior officers,” an officer said.

An officer said wedding invitations had been sent to policemen following which they attended the wedding. Several politicians who received invites also allegedly attended the wedding. It is alleged that personnel attached to Bhadrakali police station in Old City area reportedly attended the marriage ceremony held at a posh mall in the Mahatma Nagar area on Monday.

