Nashik police make fourth arrest in arms haul case 

THE NASHIK police have arrested a fourth accused in the arms haul case from Mumbai late Sunday evening. The accused, Amir Rafique Shaikh alias Amir Langda (25), had allegedly fled from the vehicle transporting the weapons stolen from a shop in Uttar Pradesh before the police had intercepted it in Nashik and arrested three accused. Amir had allegedly helped in making modifications to the vehicle, which was reportedly stolen earlier, to hide the arms.

A Grant Road-based scrap dealer, Salman Qureshi (26), was also arrested Monday by the Mumbai crime branch for allegedly stealing the vehicle. An officer said, “We suspect he also played a part in stealing the ammunition from UP and are interrogating him regarding the same. At this stage however, we have arrested him in the FIR regarding stealing the four wheeler.” Speaking about Sunday’s arrest, an officer from Nashik police said, “There were five accused in the vehicle. While we arrested three, two others escaped. One of them, Amir Shaikh, was arrested from Sewri Sunday evening. Shaikh had earlier been arrested by Wadala police in another arms haul case. He and the main accused Badruzaman Badshah have been named in 10 FIRs together.” He added, “Investigation so far shows it does not appear to be linked to any terror case. It seems like they wanted to sell the firearms in the city.”

On Monday, seeking Qureshi’s custody, the crime branch told the court that a Bolero car (MH 02AP2001) parked in Andheri by the owner on December 5 was not found the next morning. The owner approached the Amboli police to lodge a complaint. A case was registered on December 15.

Meanwhile, an officer from the Amboli police station in Mumbai is likely to face action, after prima facie it appeared there was negligence on the part of the officer in not registering an FIR after the vehicle theft was reported. The zonal DCP is likely to decide the matter Tuesday. The vehicle owner, Feroz Khan (53), had approached Amboli police station but no FIR was registered immediately. Initially, police suspected the vehicle owner had not pursed the case enough, and questioned him. However, a probe revealed that Khan had approached the police a couple of times, but an officer had allegedly been lax in registering an FIR, an officer said.

“The local DCP has been asked to submit a fact-finding report, and based on the report, the requisite disciplinary action, if any, will be taken,” Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order) told The Indian Express. A source said after it came to light that the vehicle had been stolen from the city, they were skeptical about why Khan had not followed up with the police to get an FIR registered. The police interrogated him to check if he had any part in the robbery. “However, when we checked, it came to light that Khan had followed up with the police station. It was an officer, however, who was lax and did not register an FIR,” the source said. Amboli police eventually registered an FIR in the matter on the day the three accused Rajendra Bansode (23), Salman Amanulla Khan (19) and Badrinumaj Akbar Badshah alias Sukka (27) had been arrested. The police had recovered 25 rifles, 17 revolvers, two country-made pistols and 4,146 rounds of bullets from the trio. Mumbai police will seeking custody of the trio in connection with the car theft.

Nashik crime branch suspects Badshah hatched the plan to rob the showroom. “Badshah was released from a prison in Jaipur nearly two months back. We suspect he met some other inmates from UP in prison with whom he hatched the plan,” an officer said. A Mumbai crime branch officer who interrogated Badshah in the past said he is notorious for going back to crime within days of being released from prison.

“Badshah has been known to go back to crime soon after being released. The police station/unit that last arrested him should have asked him to appear before them after he was released, given he has 30 cases against him,” a senior IPS officer said. Other than Qureshi, the Mumbai crime branch has questioned four people in the case. “Two suspects, Sanjay Salunkhe and Wajid Ali apprehended from Ajmer are still being questioned. We suspect these two assisted the gang in the loot. They are close to prime accused Badshah,” said an officer. “Their questioning is essential to establish the links,” the officer added.

Badshah has reportedly told interrogators he stole the weapons to settle a personal score. “Badshah claims he hatched the conspiracy in Jaipur jail. He claims he stole the weapons as he had a personal score to settle, however, we aren’t buying his theory. He is also unable to give a convincing reply on the four weapons still missing from the cache. While 48 weapons were stolen, only 44 have been recovered,” another source said.

