Nashik cops attend marriage of Dawood Ibrahim’s ‘relative’, face inquiry

Dawood Ibrahim Dawood Ibrahim

A few police officials of Nashik are facing an inquiry for purportedly attending the marriage of a distant relative of the underwold don Dawood Ibrahim. The police officials attached to the Bhadrakali police station in Nashik allegedly attended the wedding at a mall in Mahatma Nagar area of the city on Monday, news agency PTI reported. The city police commissioner Ravindra Singhal on Thursday ordered an inquiry against the accused personnel.

According to PTI, the police officials received the invitation through some Muslim clerics. The marriage of a female relative of Dawood was reportedly also attended by a few MLAs and corporators as the bridegroom is a former local corporator’s son.

However, Police Commissioner Ravindra Singhal said he was unaware of the policemen attending the marriage ceremony. “The invitation for the marriage was sent to some police officials of Bhadrakali police station and also to some corporators, political personalities, MLAs etc.,” news agency PTI quoted.

According to PTI, local police allege that an ACP-rank officer was also part of the group which attended the ceremony. The Police Commissioner said that they have launched an inquiry and are recording the statements of the accused officials. “It will take two days to complete the internal enquiry against the officials as some of them are on leave,” he said, adding that the police force was also busy in providing arrangements in Malegaon in the district where municipal corporation elections were held on Thursday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd