Nashik: Constable arrested for ‘raping’ minor

A CONSTABLE attached to the Byculla police station was arrested by the Nashik rural police in the wee hours of Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing his 15-year-old neighbour. Constable Gorakh Madhukar Shekhre was arrested after his neighbour lodged a complaint with the Dindori police station in Nashik district that Shekhre raped the minor in the toilet of his house. Shekhre is a native of Dindori.

According to the police, the victim was cleaning utensils when Shekhre dragged her into his house and raped her in his toilet. He also allegedly threatened the victim of dire consequence to silence her. The girl, however, confided to her mother about the alleged sexual assault, a complaint was subsequently lodged. While the preliminary medical report confirmed sexual assault, the police are awaiting the detailed medical report.

Following the complaint, Shekhre was arrested under Section 376 of the IPC for rape and under certain sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The arrest took place at 4 am on Tuesday. “Following the girl’s complaint, Shekhre was arrested. He has also been suspended from service,” a senior official said.

