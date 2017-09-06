Nashik: Armyman killed in road accident, wife, daughters injured

Road accidents cause more deaths. (Source: File Photo) Road accidents cause more deaths. (Source: File Photo)

An army jawan was killed on the spot, while his wife and two daughters were seriously injured in a road accident in Nashik, police said on Wednesday. The mishap took place late last night when the four were returning home on a motorcycle, they said.

A speeding car, which was proceeding towards Devlali, rammed into their two-wheeler near village Shingave Bahula on the Nashik-Devlali Road, the police said. The jawan, Yogesh Kacharu Gawali (33), died on the spot, while his wife Madhuri (30) and daughters Girija (6) and Avanti (3) were seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Nashik Road, they said.

The 33-year-old armyman, a resident of Shingave Bahula, was attached with the 116th Infantry Battalion (Para) of Territorial Army and posted at Devlali Camp near here.

Gawali was cremated with military honours at his native village on Wednesday. Before the funeral, army personnel placed a wreath at his coffin as a mark of tribute. The jawan was on a month-long leave and had gone to Nashik Road with his family. He was returning home when the mishap took place, the police said. The driver of the car involved in the accident has been arrested, they said.

