Nashik Arms Haul: Accused didn’t hope to find such huge cache of arms at UP store, say police

On December 15, the Nashik (Rural) police arrested three persons with a huge cache of arms On December 15, the Nashik (Rural) police arrested three persons with a huge cache of arms

BADRUZZAMAN BADSHAH alias Sukka, the main accused in the Nashik arms haul case, is learnt to have told investigators that he “unexpectedly” ended up stealing 25 rifles, 17 revolvers, two country-made pistols and 4,136 rounds of bullets from a weapons store in Uttar Pradesh because it was election season and weapon owners had submitted their firearms to the store as per norms.

The case is now being investigated by the Mumbai Police that has taken custody of Badshah from the Nashik police in connection with a case registered by its Anti Extortion Cell. The police have also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against Badshah and his co-accused. On December 15, the Nashik (Rural) police arrested three persons with a huge cache of arms. According to the police, Badshah and three others had gone to UP in a Bolero and looted an armoury in Banda district. On their way back, they had reportedly refused to pay money at a petrol station, leading to a police complaint about the vehicle. The police later tracked the vehicle and found the arms hidden in a cavity.

This large cache of arms drew attention of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad and also the Intelligence Bureau, which feared it could have been meant for terror activities. A local court has granted Badshah’s custody to the Mumbai Police until January 24.

An officer from the Nashik police said Badshah had visited this weapons shop in Pillikothi in Banda district previously too. “Badshah’s family in Sewri, Mumbai, was into lending money at high interest rates. Badshah would later use threats to collect the money. He was released from a prison in Rajasthan after a year-long incarceration in August last year. He needed arms to regroup his men and so decided to loot the shop along with his gang members,” said the officer.

The police said the gang had expected to find six or seven firearms when they broke into the shop, but were surprised to find 25 rifles there. “There were local elections in the area. As per the rule there, those owning arms have to return it to the shop from where they purchased it (during the elections). In Maharashtra, one has to submit it to the local police station where it is under security. In this particular case, the armoury just had a single security guard who was over 60 years of age. We have checked and there were indeed local elections there. However, we are still not taking everything what he has said at face value,” the officer added.

Sources in the Mumbai Police confirmed that Badshah’s interrogation yielded the same information.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App