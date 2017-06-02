Naseeruddin Shah says essential for Muslims to stop feeling persecuted, assert claim on India

Related News
Veteran film and stage actor Naseeruddin Shah has weighed in on what many term as ongoing polarisation in the country, saying it was ‘essential’ for Muslims in India to stop feeling victimised and persecuted, and assert their claim on India.
“It seems essential for Muslims in India to get over the feeling of victimisation they are in now; it is a trap all too easy to stumble into – we must determine to stop feeling persecuted, all evidence to the contrary notwithstanding; we must stop hoping for salvation from somewhere and take matters into our own hands- not least of all to take pride in our Indian-ness and assert our claim on our country,” Shah wrote in The Hindustan Times.
Shah claimed that it was for the first time in the country that pleas for peace and rational statements of concern, not just from Muslims have been interpreted as cowardly or seditious. “It is almost as if the day was being awaited when this could be done,” he said.
In his piece, as part of the Being Muslim Now series, Shah also argued that the on-going political ploy of labelling Muslims as outsiders will be abandoned when it has outlived its usefulness, but what might happen in the interim is another matter. “The visible increase in the sight of saffron scarves and tilaks, as well as on the other side beards, hijabs and topis in a country where barely ten years ago in most states (Maharashtra, Bengal, Kerala to name only three) Hindus were indistinguishable from Muslims, is cause for apprehension but this assertion of the club you belong to and the waving of its flag was waiting to happen.”
In 2015, Shah faced criticism for his comments on Pakistan and claimed that he was targetted for his identity.
“My name is Naseeruddin Shah and I believe that’s why I was targeted. It really pains me to say this. I have never ever been aware of my identity until now,” the 66-year-old actor had said, speaking to a news channel.
Shah, referring to the then ‘award wapsi’ controversy, had also said: “I wish that the protest had been made through their work. I wish those writers, instead of returning their awards, had written more strongly on what is happening to India in protest.”
- Jun 2, 2017 at 11:35 amEven in nineteenth century everyone in villages hindus or muslims used to wear dhotis in Bengal. But when wahabbi brainwashed like u-meer [b ed as freedom fighter! in bengali history books] etc came back from Saudiarab after doing hajj they started to create differences between hindus & muslims. They propagated and was successful to create that. Introduced 'lungi' for muslims as 'dhotis' were 'hindu' dress. The irony is 'lungi' was dress of Burmese Buddhists!!! Muslims started to keep beard only. Muslims were barred or socially boycotted if they kept cultural or religious links with hindus. It was purification drive which continued by punjabi-muslim army against bengali-muslims and being done by wahhabi/ fi/deobadi mullas all over Bengal this side or that right now.Reply
- Jun 2, 2017 at 11:34 amWho has ever said Indian Muslims are not Indians? Has RSS said it? Has government said it? Have Hindu groups said it? Even if they say, are they making a correct statement? Every Indian, who holds Indian nationality is an Indian, that is a fact, and no one can deny that.However, ISLAM IS NOT INDIAN, that is also a fact dia is a civilization, that has existed for over 5000 years.It has produced over 1000 ways to worship, sects,languages and cultural practices, hey all are part of India.HOWEVER, Islam is not an Indian religious, cultural or social way of life, It is Saudi Arabian and in essence, diametrically OPPOSITE to Indian culture and way of life.Therefore while anyone is free to chose whichever God they want to worship e.g. Islamic, and Indians have no problem with, but when they want to impose ociated culture and way of life on India i.e.Sharia, then problems wil rise and INDIA WILL NEVER ACCEPT SAUDI ARABIAN CULTURE AND WAY OF LIFE over it's own.Reply
- Jun 2, 2017 at 11:23 amWhen educated, established, rich muslim like him don't have the balls to say the truth how come one expect illiterate, God fearing poor, village muslims who consider mullas as 'authority' would believe or admit the truth. He is blind to see & admit increase of hijab,burka wearing in India due to large scale wahhabi/ fi ideology. In Bengal hardly any bengali women used to wear burka historically or even 20yrs back. Like hindus they used to 'anchal' of the saree to cover head. But nowadays hindus almost don't use that but muslim women have turned to burka. This is also applicable to B'desh too. even 10-15 yrs back one could not differentiate between school children but not muslims are forcing their children to wear caps & hijab but hindus are not sending their children with 'tilak'. Its the muslims who are trying hard to make them look different as the wahabi/ fis are brainwashing them as different from hindus as ppl & culture.Reply
- Jun 2, 2017 at 11:20 amIf you play victim, constantly demand special dispensation based on religious iden y and in Mr Shaw's own words want external antagonistic forces to violently interfere in your nation then why blame those that consider you seditious? Claim to be Indian as the others and keep your religion in your private sphere - that is all we want. Be Indian, don't wave stani flag, treat Indepence Day as black day and national anthem to be anathema.Reply