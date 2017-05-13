Naseemuddin Siddiqui claims threat to life, seeks ‘Z category’ security

Naseemuddin Siddiqui Naseemuddin Siddiqui

A day after accusing Mayawati of demanding Rs 50 crore, expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui on Friday appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to extend ‘Z category’ security to him claiming there was a threat to his life from the BSP leadership.

“I have come to know that her (Mayawati’s) gang of criminals have got into action and my people have advised me to exercise caution… I appeal to the CM through the media to take note of it,” he told a press conference in Lucknow.

“He (Yogi) is the chief minister of all and he should address the security concerns of myself and my family… She can get me and my family attacked and killed… He should provide me with ‘Z category’ security,” he said.

A person getting ‘Z category’ security is protected by paramilitary force personnel round the clock.

Responding to Mayawati’s charge that he was a big blackmailer, Siddiqui alleged, “Since the days of Kanshi Ram, she has been harassing senior leaders and many of them were expelled from the party… some others left the party and eight of them died of shock.”

“I have faced her anger and atrocities and played the audio of telephonic conversation with her only to save myself and my family and not to blackmail her… I only did what she taught me,” he said, adding what he presented before the media in the form of audio tapes was before all and asked if it amounted to blackmailing anyone.

“She is saying that there were complaints that I have blackmailed partymen earlier… if she has the proof, she should bring it before all,” he said.

“I have not seen a bigger blackmailer than you (Mayawati). MLAs, workers, leaders all were blackmailed by her… one who checked the audio (released yesterday) said there is no tampering… (you can) get it probed and if anything wrong is found, I am ready to go to jail,” he said, terming Mayawati as a “blot” on humanity.

On Mayawati’s allegations that he did not give account of the membership money, Siddiqui said had that been the case both the charges of blackmailing and usurping funds should have been made at the time of his expulsion.

“I will give proper proof of where all the money of membership drives in the party has gone… I have reply of all allegations made by her…I have known her more than anyone in the party or her family,” he said.

Siddiqui also refuted the charge that he had lost the 1990 Banda Nagarpalika election.

He said no such election was held that year and challenged her to quit politics if he was right.

He said it was Mayawati who has lost a number of elections.

“If she is so brave, she should contest nagar nigam or palika election from a Muslim-dominated constituency as she claims that Muslims like BSP and win the seat, leave alone MLA, MP polls,” he dared.

Referring to Mayawati’s claim that Kanshi Ram had warned her against him, the expelled leader said that it only goes on to prove that she did not adhere to his orders as she not only inducted him as minister but also gave him 18 portfolios.

In a retort to Mayawati’s praise of party national general secretary S C Misra, he said that Kanshi Ram had in fact warned against Misra on whom she is showering praises now.

Naseemuddin, who played a new audio clipping to back his claim that no membership money was due on him, also made some people stand from among his supporters at the press conference who said that they gave several lakh rupees collected in the name of membership drive and there is no account of it.

Many members were made to sign blank papers and give up their properties in the name of membership, he alleged.

He said that he will consult his people after seeing to what extent Mayawati, Anand Kumar and Misra go before deciding on his political course.

Taking exception to Mayawati expressing ignorance of his daughter who died when he was busy in Mayawati’s election, Siddiqui said that she cannot know what the loss of one’s child means.

Earlier in the day, Siddiqui blamed Mayawati for a protest demonstration last year when derogatory slogans were raised against BJP leader Dayashankar Singh’s family, including his minor daughter.

“The protest was held on the orders of the Maharani (Mayawati),” Siddiqui told newspersons after recording his statement before the Lucknow police here in connection with a case in the matter.

Siddiqui recorded his statement on an FIR registered against him and other BSP leaders for allegedly raising derogatory slogans against Singh’s minor daughter and wife Swati Singh during the protest.

Siddiqui went to the Hazratganj police station today and gave his statement which was video-recorded.

Singh’s comments against Mayawati had stirred a hornets’ nest in July last year. The BSP had strongly objected to the comments of Singh, an upper caste BJP leader.

In response to Singh’s derogatory comments, the BSP had staged a dharna at Hazratganj on July 21 last year, demanding his arrest and branding the BJP as “anti-Dalit”.

It was during this protest that senior BSP leaders, including Siddiqui, allegedly raised slogans against his minor daughter.

The BJP expelled Singh and initiated a fight in the name of honour of ‘beti’ (daughter). It later fielded his wife Swati Singh, who won the Assembly election. She is now a senior minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Singh’s expulsion was later withdrawn.

Singh’s wife had filed a police case against a BSP leader who, she said, made what amounted to a sexual threat against her 12-year-old daughter.

To a question, Siddiqui had yesterday refused having made any adverse remarks against Swati’s minor daughter.

“Video clippings could be checked, I never said anything wrong against her,” he had said.

