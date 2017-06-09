Narrow escape for AI passengers as aircraft’s tire bursts while landing at Jammu airport, all safe

Senior airport officials along with rescue teams rushed to the runway to evacuate passengers, all of whom were reportedly safe. (File/Photo) Senior airport officials along with rescue teams rushed to the runway to evacuate passengers, all of whom were reportedly safe. (File/Photo)

Passengers on board an Air India plane had a narrow escape as its three tyres got burst one after another while landing at the Jammu airport here on Friday afternoon. Pointing out that there were 134 passengers on board at that time, sources said that the Air India flight 821 had come here from Delhi. Around 12.45 pm, as the plane landed at the runway, one of its tyre got burst with a huge bang causing panic among the passengers. However, pilot successfully managed to land the plane safely, but by that time two more tyres got burst one after another.

Senior airport officials along with rescue teams rushed to the runway to evacuate passengers, all of whom were reportedly safe. All incoming and outgoing flights at Jammu airport have been suspended till further orders as a precautionary measure to check damage caused to the runway in the incident.

Meanwhile, a major tragedy was averted after a petrol tanker fell into a gorge and caught fire near Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Two people including its driver got injured and they were shifted to the hospital.

They have been identified as driver Vishal Singh of Samroli (Udhampur) and passenger Jala Ahmed of Sherbibi. The tanker was on way to Kashmir from Jammu at that time.

