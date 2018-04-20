Naroda Patiya case verdict LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat HC likely to pronounce order on appeal petitions

Naroda Patiya massacre case verdict: Maya Kodnani was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. She has, however, been out on bail since 2014. (Express Photo/Javed Raja/File) Naroda Patiya massacre case verdict: Maya Kodnani was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. She has, however, been out on bail since 2014. (Express Photo/Javed Raja/File)

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court is likely on Friday to pronounce its verdict on a batch of appeal petitions in the Naroda Patiya massacre case. The pleas were moved by 32 convicts, including former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani, who were sentenced to life imprisonment. The were convicted of instigating a mob in Naroda Patiya to exact revenge for the deaths of kar sevaks killed in the Godhra train carnage in 2002.

The division bench of justices Harsha Devani and A S Supehia had reserved its order in August last year. The court heard a total of 11 appeal petitions filed by the convicts, the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) as well as the families of the victims of the riots. While all the convicts appealed against their convictions, the SIT sought enhancing sentences of three convicts, including former Bajrang Dal leader Babubhai Patel. It also appealed against the acquittal of seven accused. The kin of the victims appealed against the acquittal of 29 accused. At least 97 Muslims were massacred on February 28, 2002, in the post-Godhra riots.

