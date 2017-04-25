Naroda Patiya case: SIT opposes Maya Kodnani plea to summon Amit Shah

Amit Shah Amit Shah

THE SUPREME Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday opposed former state minister Maya Kodnani’s petition in Gujarat High Court to summon BJP president Amit Shah and seven others in her defence in the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre case.

Sentenced to life imprisonment and currently out on bail in this case, Kodnani moved the petition last week before the division bench which is hearing a set of appeal petitions, including hers.

Kodnani, who has challenged her conviction and life sentence in the Naroda Patiya riots, made the plea to summon Shah and seven others as additional witnesses in a bid to prove her alibi of being elsewhere when the massacres took place. Five of these names were mentioned in the chargesheet; the remaining three, including Shah, are new witnesses.

Opposing Kodnani’s move, the SIT said that the petition is “a result of an afterthought, and has been filed after a gap of four years to delay the proceedings”. It argued that the appeal petitions in the case were filed in 2012, and the division bench started the hearing in December 2016.

Kodnani has moved her petition under Section 391 of CrPC, which empowers an appellate court, “if it thinks additional evidence to be necessary”, to “record its reasons and…either take such evidence itself or direct it to be taken by a magistrate”. The petition has also cited CrPC Section 311, which has provision for summoning material witness.

The SIT argued that Section 391 of CrPC gives power to court to consider additional evidence, and not party respondents. Therefore, it argued, Kodnani’s petition cannot be entertained.

The court will hear detailed arguments from both sides on Tuesday.

Besides BJP president Shah, Kodnani has sought the court’s permission to produce former BJP MLA from Asarva Amrish Patel, Dr Dhaval Shah, Dhirajbhai Rathod, M D Lakhiya, Shantilal Soni, Kantibhai Solanki, and Jagdish Patel.

