Naroda Gam massacre case: Maya Kodnani to appear as accused in court today

Former BJP minister and an accused in the case Maya Kodnani Former BJP minister and an accused in the case Maya Kodnani

Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, sentenced to life imprisonment for her role in the Naroda Patiya massacre, will appear before a special designated court on Tuesday to record her statement in connection with the Naroda Gam riots case of 2002. She is one of the 82 accused facing trial in the riots case. As many as 11 people from the Muslim community were killed on February 28, 2002, in the aftermath of the Godhra train carnage. Kodnani, out on bail since July 2014 by the order of the Gujarat High Court, had been exempted from regular appearance in this case.

On Monday, the designated special court completed the formality of recording statements of 48 accused under Section 313 of the CrPC and ordered to record statement of nine more accused — from accused number 49 to 58. Kodnani is accused number 56.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Among the other accused are former Bajrang Dal leader Babubhai Patel alias Babu Bajrangi, former VHP leader Jaydipbhai Patel. Kodnani and Bajrangi were found guilty in the Naroda Patiya riots case and were convicted to life imprisonment. Naroda Gam is also the ninth case which was investigated by the Supreme Court appointed-Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by former CBI director R K Raghavan.

The SIT-investigated eight other cases have been decided by the trial court and a large number of accused were convicted. “Recording of statement of 48 accused was completed today following which the court asked to record statements of nine more accused in a week. The accused are told by the prosecution about the charges and evidence against them and they have to put their defence against the charges,” said a lawyer representing the SIT in the court.