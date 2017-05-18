Naroda Gam case: SIT opposes plea to examine prosecutors, calls it delay tactics

Objecting to an application moved by the accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case to examine public prosecutors and also “the Hindus of Gujarat”, the SIT on Wednesday told a special court that the plea was only a ploy to delay the trial.

The public prosecutors during the examination of witnesses had said that there was anger among the Hindus following the 2002 Godhra train carnage.

The accused have argued that if there was so much anger among the Hindus, they would like to examine all “the Hindus of Gujarat”. In order to establish motive behind the incident of communal violence, the SIT has cited widespread anger among the Hindus following the Godhra incident.

Meanwhile, four defence witnesses on Wednesday testified that the accused, including Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi and VHP leader Jaydeep Patel, were present at Sola Civil Hospital and not at the scene of the offence as alleged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now