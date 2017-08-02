Naroda Gam case: One more defence witness testifies

Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani’s business partner, Dr Dhaval R Shah, on Tuesday testified in her defence in the Naroda Gam riots case claiming that “she was at the hospital on the day riots broke out on February 28, 2002.”

Shah, who runs a maternity hospital with Kodnani, said that on February 28 Kodnani attended to a delivery patient on his behalf since he could only reach the hospital by 2 pm.

