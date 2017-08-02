Naroda Gam case: One more defence witness testifies

Latest News
Dr Dhaval R Shah, who runs a maternity hospital with Kodnani, said that on February 28 Kodnani attended to a delivery patient on his behalf since he could only reach the hospital by 2 pm.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:August 2, 2017 5:44 am
Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani’s business partner, Dr Dhaval R Shah, on Tuesday testified in her defence in the Naroda Gam riots case claiming that “she was at the hospital on the day riots broke out on February 28, 2002.”

