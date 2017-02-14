Naroda Gam case: Kodnani, other accused deny charges

Maya Kodnani. Maya Kodnani.

Ten accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani and VHP leader Jaideep Patel, on Monday denied all charges while their statements were being recorded during a special court hearing.

Replying to specific charges by the witnesses, they accused NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), run by Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad, of spreading falsehood.

Watch What Else Is making News

Kodnani, who is out on bail in the Naroda Patiya massacre case, also denied being present at the scene of offence. “She was at Sola Civil Hospital,” her lawyer Amit Patel said.

In response to a question about the role of Setalvad and CJP, defence lawyer Chetan Patel told the court, “Some of the persons were made witnesses by the SIT on the instruction of CJP. They filed false affidavits on oath in the court and gave false statements against the accused.”