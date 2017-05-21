Naroda Gam case: Court rejects application to examine public prosecutors

A special designated court, hearing the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case, on Saturday rejected the plea of the accused to examine the two special public prosecutors, calling it “strange and unreasonable”.

The lawyer of the accused had sought for the examination of the public prosecutors as they had argued that there was anger among the Hindus in Gujarat following the Sabarmati Express train carnage that triggered widespread riots in the state. The defence lawyer had also sought to examine “entire Hindu community of Gujarat” to ascertain if there was anger among the Hindus.

“…I do not know how such a vague relief, seeking and examining entire community came to this sort, and further in case of examination of the other two special public prosecutors. Such a relief came to be sought by the defence on mere presumption… if every question posed by a cross-examiner elicits the response of examining an entire community, then there would be no end to the proceedings and it would be nothing but an abuse of the process of law,” the judge said. “It is neither reasonable, nor valid nor legally maintainable,” the judge added.

Eleven Muslims were killed at Nardoa Gam on February 28, 2002, a day after Godhra train carnage. Among the accused are former BJP minister Maya Kodnani and Babu Bajrangi.

