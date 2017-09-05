Naroda Gam case: Amit Shah busy, will take time to contact him, says Maya Kodnani

Former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani (File Photo) Former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani (File Photo)

Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, convicted in the Naroda Patiya massacre case and currently out on bail, on Monday told the special trial court hearing the Naroda Gam riots case that she would require more time to “contact” BJP president Amit Shah to serve him summons to appear as her defence witness. Kodnani, a key accused in the Naroda Gam riots case, in her application to the trial court said that since Shah was not “reachable” due to his busy schedule, “it is difficult to decide as to which address the summons be served to him”.

“Therefore, the applicant’s right to examine the witness be extended till September 12, 2017,” her application stated. Adjourning the case, special judge P B Desai granted Kodnani time till September 8 for Shah to testify. After that, the judge said, he would close the examination of defence witnesses. He also stressed the need to start final arguments in the case, citing last month’s Supreme Court order directing the trial court to wrap up the hearing in four months.

Earlier, too, Kodnani’s lawyer had sought time from the court, saying that “Shah was busy, and contacting him was difficult”. At the last hearing, the special judge had asked Kodnani’s lawyer whether Shah would be appearing in her defence or not. Kodnani had sought examination of 14 people, including Shah, to prove her alibi that on February 28, 2002, the day riots broke out in Naroda Gam, she was not at the scene of the crime.

