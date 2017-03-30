Narnaul hottest in Haryana at 41.5 degrees Celsius

Narnaul was again the hottest place in Haryana on Thursday at 41.5 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperatures across the state and neighbouring Punjab hovered a few notches above normal.

Narnaul’s maximum temperature was eight notches above normal, a MeT Department official said on Chandigarh. Hisar too experienced a hot day at 39 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal.

Ambala’s maximum temperature was 36.3 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, while Karnal’s maximum settled at 35.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

In Punjab, Patiala registered a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, while Ludhiana recorded a high of 35.7 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.

Amritsar’s maximum settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

