Narmada Seva Mission: PM Modi lauds Shivraj Singh Chouhan, says Madhya Pradesh made ‘commendable strides’ for Swachh Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the concluding function of Narmada Seva Yatra at Amarkantak. (Source: PMO/Twitter) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the concluding function of Narmada Seva Yatra at Amarkantak. (Source: PMO/Twitter)

Heaping praise on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the state is making “commendable strides” in its flagship scheme, Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India movement). Addressing the concluding function of Narmada Seva Yatra at Amarkantak, the prime minister said, “We are seeing the commendable strides Madhya Pradesh is making in Swachh Bharat Mission. I congratulate Madhya Pradesh.”

Describing river Narmada as a life giver, PM Modi said the Madhya Pradesh CM understood the threats that the sacred river has been facing and began to work on saving the highly polluted river. “I am very happy that the MP government is working on afforestation,” PM Modi said while promising that the government’s is committed towards doubling the income of farmers in 2022.

Modi also said the Narmada roadmap released by the state government was a perfect document for future vision. “The document presented by the MP Government is futuristic with several learnings,” he said.

The yatra was flagged off in December last year as part of a campaign to clean the Narmada. The campaign was projected as the world’s “biggest river conservation campaign with public participation”.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh assembly had passed a resolution declaring the holy river a living entity. Subsequently, Chouhan had announced that a bill to provide legal framework to the resolution would be brought in the assembly in the next session.

Lauding people’s participation in the campaign, PM Modi further said, the Narmada Seva Yatra was a unique mass movement in the country’s history. “The biggest strength of a democracy is Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation). We are seeing great enthusiasm towards Swachh Bharat Mission,” he said, adding the success of the mission was due to people and not because of governments.

“The Narmada Seva Yatra has ended but the yagya has begun, to achieve the aims with which we commenced this yatra,” he concluded.

