Narmada district local politician booked for raping anganwadi worker

A local politician from Gujarat’s Narmada district was yesterday booked for rape on a complaint lodged by an Anganwadi worker, the police said today. Following the complaint, the local BJP unit has made the accused, identified as Jayantibhai Tadvi, who is in his 50’s, resign from his position as the general secretary of the Narmada district. He is yet to be arrested.

In her complaint lodged with the Garudeshwar Police Station, the complainant alleged she had been raped for 11 months by the accused who threatened to sack her from her job, said police sub-inspector Ajay Gadhvi.

The woman, currently posted in a village in Garudeshwar taluka, claimed Tadvi first forced himself on her around 11 months ago at her Anganwadi centre under the pretext of discussing some matter. “She alleged Tadvi raped her on several occasions thereafter for 11 months by threatening her to dismiss from her job,” Gadhvi said.

According to the complainant, Tadvi also threatened the woman to frame her husband in a police case if she disclosed the matter to anyone. “We have registered the complaint and are conducting investigation,” the sub-inspector said.

Meanwhile, Narmada district BJP president Ghanshyam Desai today said they have made Tadvi resign. “We have made Tadvi resign as the general secretary as well as a primary member of the party,” he said.

