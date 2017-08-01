Narmada dam: Supreme Court deadline passes, showdown looms

Medha Patkar on fast in Dhar. Medha Patkar on fast in Dhar.

The deadline given by the Supreme Court for the Sardar Sarovar project-affected families in the Narmada valley ended on Monday amid signs that a showdown was on the cards between Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) supporters and the administration of Badwani and Dhar districts as and when the police move in for forcible eviction. While the state government insisted that the apex court on Monday rejected a petition seeking stay on eviction, the NBA activists spread the word that the court had extended the deadline to August 8 as tension prevailed in certain areas in Dhar and Badwani districts.

The state government indicated that it was in no mood to move in the police immediately, but would do so once the water level in the dam starts rising, threatening submergence in these two districts where nearly 7,100 families are still to be resettled. The NBA claimed the number of affected families was much more. The government claimed every affected village in Alirajpur and Khargone districts had been relocated.

As the deadline loomed on Monday, project-affected families and NBA supporters gathered in large numbers at Chikhalda village, where NBA leader Medha Patkar has undertaken a fast since July 27. Government officials had a tough time when they went to check her health on Monday night, with NBA activists raising anti-government slogans. They forced the team to exit.

Using vehicles and cots as barricades to regulate the entry of government officials and strangers to the protest site, NBA activists and affected families announced they would not vacate the submergence zone. They gathered at vantage points in Chikhalda, sharing and passing information that the government called untruth. Badwani collector Tejaswai Naik said the apex court had not extended the deadline and that the government was free to take a call on eviction from August 1. “We will continue to engage in dialogue for a fortnight, by which time the water level will rise significantly. We are maintaining restraint despite repeated attempts to incite people against government officials and police,” he told The Indian Express.

“The government is in favour of evicting us forcibly, but does not want to provide any facilities at the rehabilitation sites,” said Balkrishna Mukati of Bajrikheda village. “We were scared as there was likelihood of eviction but we had decided we wouldn’t move. If they had come, I would have resisted,” said Rajendra Solanki of Ekalbara village in Manavar tehsil, claiming that surveyors had left his name out while giving plots to his father and younger brother.

“Chalo aath din ki to shanti ho gayi. I may not survive to see it but the river will take its revenge one day,” said Radheshyam Kevat. He equated Patkar with a goddess who had come to their rescue. Narmada Valley Development Authority officials claimed that basic facilities at many rehabilitation sites had been given and work at other sites was on.

