Nari Shakti Puraskars for 30 women, nine institutions

FROM temple mural artist from Kerala K Syamalakumari to disability rights activist Malvika Iyer, to several women working with survivors of human trafficking, in tribal belts, and with disabled orphaned children, 30 women and nine institutions will receive the Nari Shakti Puraskars from the President on the occasion of International Woman’s Day on Thursday.

The awardees finalised by a panel set up by the Ministry of Woman and Child Development include the ‘Beti Zindabad Bakery’ initiative by the Chhattisgarh government to set up a bakery unit for survivors of human trafficking among the tribals in Pathalgaon, Jashpur. The initiative started by Jashpur Collector Priyanka Shukla started off with 10 bakers who got their first order for 100 Christmas cakes and went on to expand their venture on their own since then.

Among the institutional awardees are also the two-decade-old Avani in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, which is a community built on the principles of community-centric rural development programmes, the National Millet Sister Network launched by 100 women from nine states to provide knowledge to women in the area of millet farming, and Vanastree, the seed saving collective in the Malnad region of the South India’s Western Ghats.

A ministry release on Wednesday said, “Outstanding contribution in the respective field is the primary consideration in selecting the recipients.”

Social activist from Maharashtra Sindhutai Sapkal (69) is another prominent awardee.

