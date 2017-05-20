Nari Morcha leaders meet Rajnath Singh, submits memo seeking security for women form Northeast

Home Minster Rajnath Singh. Home Minster Rajnath Singh.

The women’s wing of the major opposition party in Sikkim has submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Rajnath Singh seeking protection and security to the people of the Northeast in the National Capital Region.

Nari Morcha leaders of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), represented by Kala Rai, Mingma Tamang and Junu Chettri, met the Union Home Minister in Gangtok on Friday and submitted a memorandum seeking justice in the alleged rape of a Sikkim woman in Gurugram.

The 22-year old woman from Sikkim, mother of a six year old child, had alleged that she was forcefully dragged into a car and raped by three men in the moving vehicle for nearly three hours and then thrown on the road.

The Morcha leaders also highlighted the suspicious death of a Darjeeling girl, Teresa Rai, in Delhi.

They raised the issues concerning repeated instances of violence against women from the Northeast in the national capital.

