Naresh Kumar Gupta sworn in as Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta

Naresh Kumar Gupta, a retired Madhya Pradesh High Court judge, was sworn-in as the state Lokayukta (ombudsman) on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Governor O P Kohli administered the oath of office to Gupta in a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, which was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other ministers. The state government had appointed Gupta as Lokayukta two days ago. The post had been lying vacant since June 2016 after the retirement of former Supreme Court judge PP Naolekar.

Gupta was elevated to the Madhya Pradesh High Court as a judge from lower judicial services in 2010. He worked as a judge with the principal bench of the MP High Court in Jabalpur and was transferred to the Gwalior bench in January 2016, from where he retired on June 30, 2017.

