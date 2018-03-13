Naresh Agrawal regrets but blames media for distorting his ‘dance karnewali’ remark on Jaya Bachchan

Naresh Agrawal quit the Samajwadi Party and formally joined the BJP in New Delhi after he lost out his Rajya Sabha re-nomination to Bachchan. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain) Naresh Agrawal quit the Samajwadi Party and formally joined the BJP in New Delhi after he lost out his Rajya Sabha re-nomination to Bachchan. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

After drawing strong criticism for his ‘dance karnewali’ remark on actor-politcian Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agrawal on Tuesday expressed his regret, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone, according to ANI.

Agrawal said, “I had said something which was given a different angle by the media. All I can say is that I didn’t intend to hurt anyone. I express my regret, if it did hurt anyone. I take back my words.”

Agrawal quit the Samajwadi Party and formally joined the BJP in New Delhi after he lost out his Rajya Sabha re-nomination to Bachchan. His term as Rajya Sabha member ends on April 2.

The seven-time MLA from Hardoi constituency on Monday said that he joined the party because he was bypassed for “somebody who danced and worked in films”. “Aur filmon mein kaam karnewali se meri haisiyat kar di gayi. Ye filmon mein dance karte, apna role karte, unke naam par hamara ticket kata gaya, mein ne isko bahut uchit nahin samjha. Kisi ne bhi isko uchit nahin samjha. (My status has been equated with women who work in films. For somebody who used to dance in films, act in films, I was denied a (Rajya Sabha) ticket. I did not find it appropriate. Nobody found it appropriate),” Agrawal said while addressing a press conference in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Naresh Agrawal. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain) Naresh Agrawal. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Criticising his remarks, the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted: “Shri Naresh Agrawal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachchanji are improper and unacceptable.”

BJP leaders admitted that the party was “deeply embarrassed” by Agrawal’s remarks and that it has taken the sheen off the party’s excitement over his shift to the BJP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd