Naresh Agarwal on Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan has declared him terrorist, treats him like one

Naresh Agarwal courted controversy with his remarks on Kulbhushan Jadhav matter (ANI image) Naresh Agarwal courted controversy with his remarks on Kulbhushan Jadhav matter (ANI image)

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal kicked up a row on the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue when he controversially stated that Pakistan has declared the former Indian Navy officer a terrorist and would, therefore, treat him like one. He issued a clarification soon after.

“If Pakistan has declared Kulbhushan Jadhav as a terrorist in their country, then they will treat him like one (terrorist). In our country also, we should treat terrorists in the similar manner. Terrorists should be dealt with strictly,” Agarwal told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

The SP leader went on to question the media, saying why it was only Jadhav who was being given so much attention when there were so many other Indians who are languishing in Pakistani jails.

Later, Agarwal clarified that he meant to say something else. “The treatment which Indians get in Pakistan jails, Pakistani spies and terrorists should be dealt in the same manner in India. We give them (Pakistan terrorists and spies) full freedom, we should not be doing that.”

The SP leader’s statement drew flak from various political parties. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said Agarwal should tender an apology to Parliament and if he doesn’t do so, his membership should be terminated.

“Parliamentary Affairs Minister should introduce resolution seeking Naresh Agrawal’s apology to the house and deep regret, if he refuses we should move motion to examine whether his conduct is not befitting that of an MP and therefore his membership should be terminated,” Swamy told ANI.

There was a huge outcry in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day over the treatment meted out to Jadhav’s mother and wife who were in Islamabad on Monday to meet Jadhav.

Jadhav’s meeting with mother Avanti and wife Chetna lasted for 40 minutes interrupted with tears of joy and sadness. They were able to communicate with Jadhav via a “telephone” as well as across a glass screen. This was their first meeting after Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani authorities on charges of espionage in March 2016 — India maintains he was kidnapped from Iran.

