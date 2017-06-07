Narendra Modi’s US visit likely to be a ‘no frills’ one, focus on strengthening Indo-US ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet US President Donald Trump for the first time since he took oath of office in January this year. Speculations are rife that this trip will be one little to no fanfare, restricted only to business. According to a report in today’s Economic Times, the two leaders will also meet at the G20 Summit later in July. The officials still want to go ahead with the visit in order to enable the two world leaders to get to know each other, in a way ensuring a bilateral meeting before a multilateral one.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit US between June 25 and June 27, landing straight in Washington DC. The ET reported that plans for a sortie to Houston planned by community activists has been cancelled. His schedule at the White House also appears restricted with a details yet to be taken on the timings and the format of the meeting between the two leaders.

According to reports, Modi is also schedule to have a few business engagements that will include industry round-table with US CEOs along with meetings with individual lawmakers.

The leaders have previously had telephonic conversation where the US emphasised that it considered India “a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world.” Economy and defense partnerships were also discussed along with strengthening of the security of the South and Central Asia regions. Trump and Modi both resolved to fight together in the “global fight against terrorism.” Trump had also noted that he would look forward to meeting Modi later in the year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd