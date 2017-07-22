Narendra Modi’s Twitter responses to his followers: Laddoos and other things

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Ram Nath Kovind on being elected the 14th President of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Ram Nath Kovind on being elected the 14th President of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages with his 32-million strong follower base on Twitter from time to time, answering their questions and asking for suggestions on various topics. Friday was one such day. The prime minister answered a couple of questions from his followers ranging from scientific research to agriculture to even the sweet he fed President-Elect Ram Nath Kovind.

When a man who goes by the Twitter handle of @athimoolam complimented him on his meeting with top scientific officials of the government, the prime minister replied, “Yes we are providing all possible support for science and scientists to further shine in our country.”

Yes we are providing all possible support for science and scientists to further shine in our country. http://t.co/FNFnF06fuw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2017

To another person who talked about application of science in agriculture, PM Modi wrote, “Absolutely. Invigorating agriculture with science is being done with an aim to transform the sector.”

Absolutely. Invigorating agriculture with science is being done with an aim to transform the sector. http://t.co/Avk6oXvYbp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2017

And when someone asked him what sweet he fed President-Elect Kovind after the latter won the Presidential contest, PM Modi replied, “Laddoos.” The tweet, seen as a departure from the otherwise mostly-serious remarks made by the prime minister on the platform , was well received: it was RT’d some 2,700 times and liked by 11,000 people.

To a follower who praised the prime minister for keeping it simple by gifting the President-Elect a single flower and a shawl, PM Modi again replied, “Have been practising it as frequently as possible. Many have written to me that they too have been doing the same.”

Have been practising it as frequently as possible. Many have written to me that they too have been doing the same. http://t.co/hgMYDVOI2Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2017

On instructions from the prime minister, the Home Ministry recently issued guidelines to states and union territories on what can be gifted to the prime minister during his domestic tours. While flower bouquets were banned, khadi handkerchiefs or books are encouraged.

