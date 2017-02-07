Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha comprehensive and detailed: Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan (PTI Photo) Ram Vilas Paswan (PTI Photo)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday hailed Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha, saying no other Prime Minister till date has spoken in such a “comprehensive and detailed” manner about a host of issues.

Asked about Modi’s remark about the earthquake Monday’s to take a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments made earlier, he said when the Prime Minister has said something, the entire country will feel it.

“It was a very good speech. No other Prime Minister till date has spoken in such a comprehensive and detailed manner in front of the people. The way he has answered every aspect, be it political or every aspect of development, surgical strikes and scenario of the present and since independence, with full responsibility, I fully congratulate the Prime Minister,” Paswan, whose party is an NDA ally, told reporters.

Replying to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address which was adopted by the Lok Sabha later amid walkout by Congress, Modi answered criticism over demonetisation while asserting that the timing for the decision was perfect as the economy was doing well.