Narendra Modi’s letter shows the kind of respect PM should have for President: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah. (PTI/File Photo) BJP president Amit Shah. (PTI/File Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to Pranab Mukherjee on his last day as president and his “affectionate” reply were an an example of highest values in public life set by two men coming from different ideologies. The letter was shared by the former president on Twitter on Thursday.

At a time when bitterness in politics was on the rise, Modi’s letter was an example of a mindset based on ideal public values and great traditions, he told a press conference in Rohtak.

“This is also an ideal for the country’s politics,” Shah said, adding Modi’s “intimate” letter and Mukherjee’s affectionate reply spelt out the bond between the two leaders drawn from different political ideologies. “When two figures occupying high constitutional posts give each other respect as mandated by the Constitution, then the prestige of both the posts is enhanced. Mukherjee and Modi have set an example for this,” he said.

“I read the letter after it was shared on the social media. Modiji is emotional by nature. But, the way he praised Mukherjee in the letter, I believe that in the coming decades, the kind of respect and behaviour a prime minister should have towards the president, PM Modi has set an example in this regard,” Shah said. In the letter to Mukherjee, an emotional Modi had written, “Pranab Da, you have always been a father figure and a mentor to me”.

“On my last day in office as the President, I received a letter from PM @narendramodi that touched my heart! Sharing with you all,” Mukherjee said in a tweet. Modi responded by saying, “Pranab Da, I will always cherish working with you.”

Shah said Mukherjee was never associated with the BJP but when the BJP government was formed, neither the prime minister ever felt that Pranab ‘Babu’ belonged to a different ideology and nor did Mukherjee feel that this government was of some other party.

The BJP national president had arrived in Rohtak on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Haryana. With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he is on a countrywide tour to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grassroot level.

